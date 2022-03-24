 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $700

  • Updated
0 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $700

Large one level office/retail space available for lease that can be divided into several office areas as needed. One 1/2 bath. Located on busy highway in Bassett. New Heat and air unit installed 2021. Flooring is currently concrete - tenant to install any desired flooring. Parking sufficient for at least 8 spaces. Pole for signage available. Lower level only for lease. Upper level not available for lease.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular