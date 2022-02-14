 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $136,000

  Updated
Cute studio condo at Belview Bay overlooking Smith Mountain Lake. Unit has updated kitchen and bath and is being sold fully furnished. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets on the balcony relaxing and taking in the views. Pool, onsite laundry, fitness center, grill area and fit pit make this unit a great investment or weekend getaway. Short term rentals permitted. Call Parkway Marina for boat slip rentals

