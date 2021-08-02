 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $114,500

0 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $114,500

0 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $114,500

Welcome to unit 108 at Stripers Landing. This top floor studio unit offers bespoke decor, breathtaking lake views and a strong vacation rental history. Situated within a quiet enclave overlooking Smith Mountain Lake. Community amenities include: Olympic sized outdoor pool, covered picnic pavilion with gas grills, tennis courts, laundry facility, a boat ramp, and boat/trailer storage area. This furnished condo is an ideal option for anyone looking for a quiet vacation/weekend retreat, or turn-key investment opportunity.

