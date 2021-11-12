 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $875,000

  • Updated
Love at first sight! Beautiful custom built log home. This well maintained waterfront home has 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. One level living with spacious loft overlooking the great room and wonderful views of Smith Mountain Lake! Call Di today to schedule a tour of your next home. 540 797-1587 OWNER/AGENT

