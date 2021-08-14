Could be turned into a home/stables, or Looking for an upscale event center , restaurant, conference center, church or microbrewery or distillery. This western style stable is the one with over 8,800 sq. of event space. Featuring exquisite hand crafted chandeliers 5 stables w/ split barn doors. Commercial kitchen & full service bar, Currently set up as a wedding venue has multiple bridal & guest rooms. Large meeting room. Large deck that overlooks the walk way to the arbor. CO was issued in July 2020!Minutes from Smith Mountain Lake!!! Large drop down screen for meetings! My pictures do not do it justice, please look at the website Website: www.thevirginianatwestlake.com
0 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $1,995,000
-
- Updated
