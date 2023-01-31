020123-fnp-news-furry-friends

Merry Linda Russell, terrier mix It’s a known fact that when a pup has three names, she’s got to be pretty spectacular, and Merry Linda Russell does not disappoint. This 41-pound sweetheart loves all people although she’s wary of other dogs at first. Give her some time to get to know them and she’s best buddies. She does great with kids and would love to be a part of your forever family. Merry Linda is 11 months old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Colby, domestic short hairThis lovely little girl is 5 months old and is as sweet as they come. Colby is still a kitten but has been happily playing with the grown up cats at the adoption center. She really is hoping for a forever home of her own so she can have her own fluffy bed. Colby is mostly charcoal gray with patches of white and has the cutest gray and pink nose and wide, curious eyes. She gets along with everyone and loves to be petted. Colby is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.