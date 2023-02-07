Solomon, domestic long hairRegal. That’s how the adoption center staff describe sweet Solomon. This laid-back boy is only 1 year old and is as sweet as can be. A gentle giant, Solomon likes to keep himself groomed so his fur stays silky soft. He would prefer to be an indoor-only kitty to keep his fur in good condition. He gets along with other cats and can be quite playful with toy mice and feathers being his favorites. Solomon is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Roxana, weimaraner/Lab mixRoxana, a gorgeous 58-pound girl, is just 1 year old. She is sweet and smart and has gotten along well with the other dogs at the adoption center. She is likely good with cats and kids. Weimaraners and Labs are high-energy breeds, which is why a meet and greet is essential with getting to know Roxana. This girl is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. She would make a great addition to any loving home with an active family to take her places.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.