Duke, Labrador retriever, great Pyrenees At 16 months old, Duke’s family surrendered him when they had to move and couldn’t take him with them. This 64-pound hunk of pup has lived with other dogs and likely would do great with a sibling. Right now, the hustle and bustle of the adoption center has made him a little nervous but he seems to be a happy-go-lucky guy who would love an active family to take him places. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

short hairWant to know a secret? Grey is the absolute sweetest cat ever! She wants nothing more than to be petted and adored just as she should be. This 9-year-old dilute tortoiseshell girl often gets overlooked because she enjoys spending her days at the adoption center napping in her basket. If you wake her up gently, she will reward you with endless purring. Grey doesn’t mind other cats and likely would do best with an older cat like herself. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.