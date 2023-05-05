Millie, hound mix

Happy girl Millie is your typical hound. Her fun-loving persona makes her a good fit for just about any family. Millie is 2 years old and weighs 51 pounds. She gets along with cats and other dogs and likely would do well with children ages 10 and older. She enjoys taking walks on a leash as long as her people aren't in a hurry because there are sniffs to sniff! Millie is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Selen, domestic short hair

Looking for a cat who has outgrown that crazy, awkward kitten stage? Looking for a couch potato who is asleep more than he's awake? Meet Selen. This gentle gentleman is 10 years old and is looking for a retirement home to enjoy the latter half of his life. He wants nothing but a comfortable bed, a full bowl of food and an indoor only lifestyle to stay safe. Selen gets along with other cats, is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.