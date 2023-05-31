Susanna, domestic short hair Oh Susanna! This lovely lady is crying to go to a forever home of her own soon. She’s a lovely 1-year-old calico with beautiful markings on her pretty fur. She is FIV-positive; however, she is perfectly capable of living with other cats and animals as long as she has regular veterinary check-ups and remains healthy. Susanna is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She really is a sweet girl.

Fanny, mixed breedFanny is a large mixed breed girl who weighs 53 pounds at 9 months old. She is reportedly good with other dogs, livestock, children and even strangers! Fanny came to the adoption center with a group of other dogs and had mainly lived outside in a pen with them. She would need some work on walking on a leash and taught manners, but she is treat-motivated and is willing to work for food. Fanny is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.