060421-fnp-nws-BUDGET

Friday, June 4, 2021
PAGE 1 - NEWS
LEDE
060221-fnp-nws-voting: State, local primaries are on Tuesday's ballot
Marsh, primary election story, 2-mug composite attached, 20.6 inches
CENTERPIECE:
STAND-ALONE PHOTO: from Leigh Prom, of SkillsUSA awards winner at FCHS.
DOWNPAGE
060221-fnp-nws-smlrape: First defendant in Smith Mountain Lake park attack pleads no contest to rape, Neil Harvey, Roanoke Times, 22 inches, mug
PAGE 2 - OBITUARIES/NEWS
060421-fnp-com-calendar - 10.9 inches
PAGE 3 - COMMUNITY
Mock trial home school story/photo
PAGE 4
060421-fnp-nws-blooddrives: Red Cross announces blood drives in Franklin County in face of shortage, 4 inches
060421-fnp-nws-henryshooting
MVB: Stuart teenager shot in the head in Collinsville, brief
PAGE 5
060421-fnp-opn-felinefriday - 5.3 inches with 2 photos attached
060421-fnp-biz-transfers
PAGE 6
Editorial
060421-fnp-opn-letter-roycroft
060421-fnp-opn-letter-hagen
060421-fnp-opn-letter-mcalexander
060421-fnp-opn-letter-clarke
PAGE 7
Religion
060421-fnp-nws-homecoming with one photo.
052821-fnp-rel-hayes - 19 inches with COL SIG
060421-fnp-com-annie - 18.9 inches with COL SIG