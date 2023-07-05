Versi, boxer mixVersi’s fun-loving personality got her pulled from a neighboring animal shelter so she could have a new leash on life at the adoption center. Now she’s waiting for that perfect someone to adopt her so she can bring them the love and joy she brings to shelter staff. Versi is just over 1 year old and weighs a perfect 37 pounds. She is a spunky girl who is ready and willing to learn if someone can teach her. She’s already learning how to walk on a leash and has become a quick study. She gets along with other dogs, is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Caleb, domestic short hairIn his former life, Caleb was a male model. Actually, in his current life, 11-month-old Caleb is turning heads with his rugged good looks and his amazing personality. He’s an orange tabby, a type of kitty who has been known to be attached to a chosen human. Caleb is very much a lover and wouldn’t mind being adopted with one of his cat companions, either. Caleb is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call
540-489-3491.