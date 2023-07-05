Versi, boxer mixVersi’s fun-loving personality got her pulled from a neighboring animal shelter so she could have a new leash on life at the adoption center. Now she’s waiting for that perfect someone to adopt her so she can bring them the love and joy she brings to shelter staff. Versi is just over 1 year old and weighs a perfect 37 pounds. She is a spunky girl who is ready and willing to learn if someone can teach her. She’s already learning how to walk on a leash and has become a quick study. She gets along with other dogs, is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.