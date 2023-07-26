Suzy Q, terrier/boxer mixSuzy Q is a lovely 1-year-old, medium-sized (42 pounds) mix. She came from a neighboring shelter where she’s said to have lived with other kids and another dog. This girl is a fun-loving, adventure seeker who would make a great addition to almost any family. She would love to meet you and find a new forever family soon. Suzy Q is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.