Molly is a lovely 8-year-old dilute tortoiseshell girl. She is hanging out at the cat condos at the Valley View location of Petsmart in Roanoke. She gets along with other cats and really just needs a hero because she’s kind of tired living in a cage. She would really like a bed of her own, a loving, patient person who will offer their lap for her and an endless bowl of food. In return, Molly will reward her person with constant purring and head boops. Molly is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Akita is a gorgeous 1-year-old girl who weighs 47 pounds. Her foster family has been having fun teaching her new tricks and getting to know her behavior. Akita has lived with other dogs, cats and kids. She also knows how to sit. What she would love most of all is a forever family who can take her on hikes and walks and show her love and affection. Her pretty brown eyes are pleading for the right person to take her home today.