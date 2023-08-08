Cam, domestic long hair
Simply gorgeous is just one way to describe Cam. This long-haired little man is a 2-year-old charcoal gray with silky soft fur. He is on the leaner side and would love to have his own bowl of endless kibble and a warm, soft bed to call his own. In exchange, he will reward his human with constant purring and lap snuggles. Cam is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Rivierra, great Pyrnees mix
This 2-year-old, 77-pound girl has lived outside her entire life and has wandered off on her own, which is why she was surrendered. Rivierra needs a loving family to keep her safe with an indoor space and a fenced yard. She previously lived with other dogs, cats, livestock and poultry. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Shelter life makes her a bit nervous but staff members think she will do well once she's allowed to decompress in a quiet space.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.