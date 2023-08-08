Simply gorgeous is just one way to describe Cam. This long-haired little man is a 2-year-old charcoal gray with silky soft fur. He is on the leaner side and would love to have his own bowl of endless kibble and a warm, soft bed to call his own. In exchange, he will reward his human with constant purring and lap snuggles. Cam is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

This 2-year-old, 77-pound girl has lived outside her entire life and has wandered off on her own, which is why she was surrendered. Rivierra needs a loving family to keep her safe with an indoor space and a fenced yard. She previously lived with other dogs, cats, livestock and poultry. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Shelter life makes her a bit nervous but staff members think she will do well once she's allowed to decompress in a quiet space.