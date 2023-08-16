Diva? Nope. Beauty? For sure. This is Guss, the one-eared girl. She’s a lovely lady who is only 5 years old. If you’ve never had a house panther (aka a black cat), you’re in for a real treat. Black cats make excellent companions because they are like velcro to their owners. Guss would love an indoor-only home where she can be safe and unwind. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.