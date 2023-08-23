Charleigh was found homeless and with a litter of puppies. Now that this 4-year-old doll has finished raising her babies and she is safe in a foster home, she would love to move on to a permanent home where she can live out the rest of her life in luxury. Charleigh weighs about 63 pounds and currently lives with other dogs peacefully. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She really is hoping for an angel to take her home.