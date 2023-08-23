Charleigh, shepherd mix
Charleigh was found homeless and with a litter of puppies. Now that this 4-year-old doll has finished raising her babies and she is safe in a foster home, she would love to move on to a permanent home where she can live out the rest of her life in luxury. Charleigh weighs about 63 pounds and currently lives with other dogs peacefully. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She really is hoping for an angel to take her home.
Leigh, domestic short hair
Leigh or better yet, Lee, is a 5-month-old Russian blue boy. He’s as sweet as can be. If you have never had a Russian blue in your life, you’re really missing out on how amazing this breed is. Leigh currently weighs about 5 pounds and gets along with other cats. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. He is waiting to meet you at the adoption center.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society
at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com
or call 540-489-3491.