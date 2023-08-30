This little doll is just 2 years old and is as sweet as they come! Miss Kitty will melt even the hardest of hearts with her big, saucy eyes and continuous purring. She gets along with other cats but really just prefers to be with her person and serve as queen of the lap warmers. Miss Kitty is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She would love an indoor-only home of her own soon!