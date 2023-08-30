Miss Kitty, domestic short hair
This little doll is just 2 years old and is as sweet as they come! Miss Kitty will melt even the hardest of hearts with her big, saucy eyes and continuous purring. She gets along with other cats but really just prefers to be with her person and serve as queen of the lap warmers. Miss Kitty is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She would love an indoor-only home of her own soon!
Victoria, Rottweiler/Doberman pinscher
Lovely Victoria is a 1-year-old, 55-pound ball of silky soft fur. She is quite a gem and while she might take time to warm up to other dogs, she absolutely loves people, including kids (and cats). She would make a great addition to any home who will promise to take her with them on outings, especially hikes. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Schedule a meet and greet with her today!
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society
at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com
or call 540-489-3491.