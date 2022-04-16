Like New Stick Built Cottage, in wooded setting! Beautifully laid out. One level living! Good sized bedroom & bathroom right next door. Open concept kitchen & dining with Cathedral Ceiling to give height & sliding door to see all the nature in your back yard! Home was built in mind that someone may eventually want to add on & has a 3 bedroom septic. Minutes to SML & Westlake. Home is being sold furnished, (the car on top of cabinets & the clock on top shelves & games on shelves don not convey! Move in Ready!
1 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $134,900
