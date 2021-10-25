 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $220,000

  • Updated
Beautiful one bedroom condo overlooking Smith Mountain Lake. Gorgeous kitchen area with stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area and large bedroom loft area. Amenities include pool, fitness area and firepit. Enjoy the water and mountain views from the balcony and relax. Short term rentals allowed. Boat launch and covered boat slips available.

