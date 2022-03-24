 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,250

  • Updated
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with eat-in kitchen, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Shared front porch and private back deck offer views of Old Southwest and Downtown Roanoke skyline. Private laundry in basement and off-street parking at the rear. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and the Roanoke Greenway. Tenant pays electric and gas.

