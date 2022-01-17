 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $116,000

  • Updated
1 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $116,000

Lower level , Single floor living, centrally located to restaurants, shopping, 419, 581Tanglewood and major employers . Stainless steel appliances, parking right outside the doorand a private patio front porch

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooper captures top honors at VMI

Cooper captures top honors at VMI

LEXINGTON - Franklin County senior Kylie Cooper claimed first-place laurels in the girls 1,000-meter run in Saturday’s East Coast Elite indoor…