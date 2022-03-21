1 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,995

Unique upscale downtown executive one bedroom featuring an open floor plan with additional loft space in the heart of downtown Roanoke! Stained concrete floors, tin ceilings and huge warehouse windows give this light and bright space a feel of urban sophistication and style. The Great Room/Kitchen area offers 15 foot ceilings, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Large bedroom offers lots of closet space. Deeded garage parking space and storage unit included. Within walking distance to Downtown Roanoke, Farmers Market, Restaurants, Theater, Museums, YMCA, and much more