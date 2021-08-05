1 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $91,950

VINTON LOCATION! SUPER LARGE LOT; POSSIBLE SUBDIVIDE TO ADD TWO MORE HOMES. MOVE IN READY! Remodeled Home. Approximately 5 yr old roof, new carpet and laminate flooring, updated 200 amp electric service, replacement windows, and fresh paint. Country feel with city amenities nearby. GREAT FOR FIRST TIME BUYERS OR RETIREES. OPEN AND SPACIOUS, KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES, GREAT ROOM, BEDROOM, FULL BATH, COVERED FRONT PORCH