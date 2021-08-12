 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $99,950

1 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $99,950

  • Updated
1 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $99,950

A tiny home for simple living or a great investment property. Has been rented for $225 per week. Living room, kitchen, bedroom with loft area all on this small lot ready to move in. Heated and cooled by a wall unit. Great Vinton location.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics