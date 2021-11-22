2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $134,000

Absolutely adorable well maintained home! Screen porch off living room, large bedroom with walk in closet and access to deck. Fireplace in other bedroom. Nice full bath, and half bath/laundry combination all on first floor--ONE LEVEL LIVING! Upstairs has one large room (no central HVAC), walk in closet and attic access for storage. Double pane windows, hardwood, ceramic and laminate floors. Wildlife abounds--blackberry bushes and more! Cellar outside entry only, good for storage. Roof is architectural shingle not too old. Outbuilding could be workshop with electricity/over head door & small ramp, and other building could be garden shed with electricity and water (sold as-is). Over 3.5 acres of land so very convenient to shopping, schools and the bypass for commuting! Circle Drive.