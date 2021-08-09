2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $48,900

Det.garage and workshop. Some attic storage area. New vinyl floor in two rooms. Propane tank in garage to right of house to stay. Propane tank in back yard is owned by Davenport. Some Replacement windows. Newer stove, newer refrigerator, washer stays as is. Window unit heat/cooling purchased last year. Freshly painted some areas inside. Det. 2 car garage. Side porch and back deck. Basement area for storage outside entry. Property sold as is.