Almost an acre of private living space tucked away at the end of Monta Vista Dr. Great views on three sides, with only one visible neighbor. New updates include, updated Plex plumbing in 2000, new metal roof & gutters, new septic lines, new propane furnace, new fridge and oven. Large carport and workshop with electricity makes a great work area. Renovations had been started in the kitchen when the Seller's work transferred him out of state. Being sold as is. The house boasts a full attic with the possibility of two extra rooms with nice views. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $69,400
