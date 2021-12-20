 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $74,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $74,900

Have you ever dreamed of pairing down, living minimally and moving to a tiny house? This quaint little house in a private secluded setting on 4 acres close to Philpott Lake might be your dream come true! Perfect for someone who wants a nice piece of secluded land close to water and is willing to put a little TLC into the house. While this house offers privacy,it is also close to shopping and a gas station as well as Philpott Marina and Fairystone Park. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'A dreary, dark...miserable day'

'A dreary, dark...miserable day'

As the midnight hour passed on that winter day in 1977 and Tuesday, Dec. 13 morphed into Wednesday, Dec. 14, Stafford Stephenson finally plopp…