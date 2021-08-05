 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Callands - $64,000

2 Bedroom Home in Callands - $64,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Callands - $64,000

#6283-Hunters Paradise with breathtaking views! 5 acres of mature hardwoods the rest is in recent cutover with an access road. Excellent potential for a food plot. The brick home needs repairs and is currently unlivable .The property is located 20 minutes from Smith Mountain Lake and the town of Chatham. Less than 40 minutes from Danville or Martinsville. The 9 acres will be surveyed and cut off the 27.80 tract. approximate corners have been flagged. House is as is no warranty.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $144,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $144,900

  • Updated

Welcome to 279 Ridgewood Road! This charming home in Bassett, Virginia looks cute as a button from the street and has a traditional floor plan…

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,500

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,500

  • Updated

Large 2 story home in Roanoke City! Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced-in yard with large covered front porch. New roof 2019, gut…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics