2 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $214,900

5 ACRES & POND - stocked pond and almost 360 degree seasonal views. Very nice maintenance free ranch. Only minutes to Callaway Elementary School, approx. 30 minutes to Roanoke. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom on entry level. Tile & luxury vinyl throughout. Open living room, kitchen, & dining area. Full, unfinished lower level with potential for additional finished square footage. Laundry hookup and half bath. Exterior features include 1 car carport, back deck, storage building, 2 bay shed, garden space, and much more! Don't miss out on this one!