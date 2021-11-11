All information taken from the Webgis Henry County site and seller and must be verified by buyer for accuracy. The mobile home will be surveyed off of this property. The lot size will be determined once the survey is completed. This is a very good location in Collinsville and the house has been remodeled and ready to move in! House being sold as is with no repairs. New carpet and hardwood floors under the carport. The house has fresh paint too and a very nice garage out back! Bring a full price offer and choose either a new heat pump or a new roof!
2 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $83,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Seto, domestic short hair
Seven candidates vied for four seats on the Franklin County School Board Tuesday night. Out of the four seats, two of them were contested. By …
- Updated
Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee establishes a new program record for rushing (452 yards on 41 carries) and scores five touchdo…
- Updated
Carletta Whiting has won the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County School Board following last week’s election.
Two Vietnam veteran friends, both of whom are Purple Heart recipients, recently met at the base of the memorial monument at the Veteran’s Memo…
- Updated
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.
- Updated
MIDLOTHIAN - Franklin County's competition cheer squad has placed fifth in this year's Class 6 Region A event, staged Oct. 30 at Manchester Hi…
Prior to the age of 15, Walter McClure hadn’t thought about life beyond his small West Virginia coal town of Greenbrier, and he certainly hadn…
- Updated
Enjoy your privacy with this home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths with 5.21 Acres. This home is move in ready! Owners have refreshed the inside wi…
To celebrate its church’s 125th anniversary, members of St. James United Methodist Church in Ferrum opened a time capsule that had been buried…