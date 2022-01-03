Wow, what a view you have from this log home located in the Ferrum area of Franklin County. The home sits on 128.8 acres of mostly wooded land with mature hardwoods. There are a few acres of cleared land enough for several horses or cattle. The main level of the home features two bedrooms, a large living room with stone fireplace, kitchen and a nice sunroom. French doors out to a nice deck to enjoy the views. There is also a large loft for additional space. There is a full basement with bath and a kitchen. The basement would be a great place to add additional living space. The land is mostly all wooded and there are two streams on the property and join as one. There is a walking/ATV trail from the home area down to the creeks and though a large portion of the land. And a 28x40 workshop.
2 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $550,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Taco lovers in and around Rocky Mount have cause for celebration. La Casa Del Burrito Taco Shop opened for business on Dec. 13.
Christmas Eve is generally a busy day for retail stores. It's the final opportunity last minute shoppers have to secure items for friends and …
An effort by a Penhook community group to fund paid EMT staff at Cool Branch Volunteer Rescue Department was given a final push last week in F…
'A better person' and a more 'inclusive state': Northam nears end of tumultuous and consequential term as governor
Ralph Northam is leaving office on Jan. 15 to return to pediatrics after four years as the nation’s only doctor-governor, leading the state through a once-in-a-century pandemic.
VINTON—Robbie Knott, competing at 152 pounds for Franklin County, has captured an individual championship at the 45th annual Big Orange Classi…
A proposed new residential subdivision in the Hardy area of Smith Mountain Lake was given the go ahead by the Franklin County Board of Supervi…
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call on Wednesday for shots fired in the 6000 block of Bethleh…
St. Peter’s of the Mountains Church in Callaway, a part of the Episcopal Diocese of Southwestern Virginia, is familiar with 100 year celebrati…
Welcome to 2194 Fairystone Park Highway! Exuding quality, character and modern touches, this home is truly one of a kind! The brand new window…
Dick Lang carded a hole-in-one while playing a round of golf Monday at Willow Creek Country Club.