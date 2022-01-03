 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $550,000

Wow, what a view you have from this log home located in the Ferrum area of Franklin County. The home sits on 128.8 acres of mostly wooded land with mature hardwoods. There are a few acres of cleared land enough for several horses or cattle. The main level of the home features two bedrooms, a large living room with stone fireplace, kitchen and a nice sunroom. French doors out to a nice deck to enjoy the views. There is also a large loft for additional space. There is a full basement with bath and a kitchen. The basement would be a great place to add additional living space. The land is mostly all wooded and there are two streams on the property and join as one. There is a walking/ATV trail from the home area down to the creeks and though a large portion of the land. And a 28x40 workshop.

