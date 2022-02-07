Immaculate, Move-In Ready 2Bed/1Bath Home on Rural 1.648 acres, Convenient to Rocky Mount & Amenities! Enjoy Main Level Living, with Spacious Covered Front & Rear Porches. Fresh Paint, Hardwood & Lam/Vinyl Floors throughout, Large Rear Foyer/Mud Rm Area. Kitchen Opened to Dining Room, Lots of Natural Light throughout. Partial Basement for Storage, and NEW 12x20 Storage Shed conveys.
2 Bedroom Home in Glade Hill - $169,900
-
- Updated
