Great one level townhouse located in chestnut creek subdivision. Located on a cul-de-sac street with the golf course only steps away. Have the option to join the country club where you can enjoy golf and the seasonal swimming pool. This is a great home for anyone wanting maintenance free living convenient to everything Westlake has to offer. Only 3 miles to Westlake Corner. Marina only 1 mile away and only 5 miles from Bridgewater Plaza. Home has granite counter tops and custom cabinets. All stainless steel appliances. Master suite has large walk in closet.
2 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $269,900
-
- Updated
