2 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $275,000

This custom built (lake access) home is ready to move in. One level living with master suite and laundry located on the main level. Relaxing on the deck or entertaining in the open living space makes this home the perfect fit for all families. The cathedral ceiling and the loft overlook makes for a spacious feel to the home with so many possibilities for the open loft area. The three bay garage with lots of bonus room allows room for boats, car projects, or a shop area, the opportunity for the space is endless. This is a must see property in a great lake access community.