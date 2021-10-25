2 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $389,900

Great independent living cottage with fee simple ownership you own or can rent this cottage. All appliance are stainless and do convey. This property features hardwood floors ceramic tile floors 2 large bedrooms 2 full baths large great room with gas fireplace and 65 inch TV 2 large patios with storage and privacy fence for those quiet nights. Large oversized 1 car garage with loads of storage and pull down stairs for attic storage. Formal dining room off kitchen . The kitchen features a breakfast bar and loads of counter space and cabinets.Master bedroom has a full bath with a walk-in closet the full bath has 2 sinks and a ADA walk-in shower with linen closet. The 2nd bedroom is a great size with a nice sized closet and much more.