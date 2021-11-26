Envision an ideal country estate of 383 rolling acres with 1.4 miles of private creek for afternoon floats along Smith Mountain Lake shoreline, abundant game & wildlife, vast stands of income producing timber, phenomenal mountain vistas, & miles of open trails for fun on wheels or horse? Come visit the Trink's Farm Tract: Rural privacy & seclusion 25 minutes to Roanoke & 10 minutes to Westlake, approximately 193 acres of various aged managed loblolly stands along w/ native hardwood, game plots, meandering Lynville creek, lake frontage for fishing & boat launching, multiple springs, excellent interior roads, top-notch whitetail hunting, & so much more. Use the rustic farmhouse & barn as base camp & storage to build your dream multi-generational estate.
2 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $995,000
