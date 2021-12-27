 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Henry - $139,900

  • Updated
2Bed/2Bath Home nestled on 24.18 acre Country Setting, Stream, Mostly Wooded & Private! Great Opportunity to Customize Updates, Main Level Living, Large Master Bath, Spacious Family Room. Enjoy the Covered Front Porch, Gardening, Hunting, ATV Trails & much more! Home needs TLC, offers Tons of Potential - Don't Miss this Opportunity! Property & All Structures sold ''as-is'' and ''where-is''. Singlewide mobile home conveys/could be used as Storage.

