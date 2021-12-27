2 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $315,000

Top Level Unit with one of the best water views at Mariners Village. Enjoy the lake life without all the hassle. 2BR/2BA w/lg living area, lg BR's & walk-in closet, deck w/screened porch area. MOSTLY FURNISHED including 1 Bedroom Suite and Living Room Furnishings. Upgraded carpet and newer HVAC. Short walk to boat ramp/dock/beach area. Community amenities provided to owners include: 2-Outdoor Pools, Indoor Pool, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, over 6-miles of Walking Trails and free Golf for owners. Comcast Xfinity high speed internet. Leased boat slips close to the unit - check with Perrow Management for availability. Maintenance Free Living at its BEST!