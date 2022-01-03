 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $330,000

Lower Level Unit with Private Entry and Walk-out Patio in Mariners Village. Perfect for pets. 2BR/2BA w/lg living area, lg BR's, walk-in closet, & totally screened in patio. Almost FULLY FURNISHED including 2 BR Suites and LR & DR Furnishings, as well as a fully operative kitchen (2 marked furniture pieces excluded). Laminate floors in Living Area, carpet in BR's. HVAC - 2018 (10-yr warranty). Washer/Dryer - 2019. New light fixtures & paint throughout. Short walk to dock/beach area. Community amenities include: 2-Outdoor Pools, Indoor Pool, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, over 6-miles of Walking Trails and free Golf for owners. Comcast Xfinity high speed internet. Leased boat slips close to the unit - check with Perrow Management for availability. Maintenance Free Living at its BEST!

