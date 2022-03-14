2 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $334,000

Beautiful top floor unit in Mariners Village inside of Mariners Landing. This fantastic neighborhood has everything you could want, onsite restaurant, golf, boat slips, pool, workout facilities, wellness center, activity rooms and tennis. All you need to do is bring the boat and enjoy. For lazy afternoons sit on your covered porch and enjoy the views Smith Mountain Lake has to offer. Come on in and be Wowed! This home is being sold furnished and ready to go. It has a newer heat pump. https://marinerslanding.com to see what Mariners Landing has to offer. Internet available but not hooked up. All information to be verified by purchaser. Appliances Pass AS IS.