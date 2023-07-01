Quality built water access cottage complete with deeded shared assigned open slip dock adjoining the property. This great home features vaulted ceilings in the Great room with hardwood floors. This great room allows for Kitchen, dining area and living room along with covered porch leaded to wrap around walkway. Generous half bath on the main level with laundry. Well appointed Master Bedroom with exterior entrance onto decking and tilled floor in the bathroom.Lower level offers heated floors throughout in the HUGE 2nd Bedroom or can be used as a Living room and offers potential for division. This large room also has a rough in for kitchenette. Generous bathroom with tiled floors, claw foot bathtub and utility area. Concrete patio and 2 entrances to the driveway area . Great yard offers
2 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $429,900
-
- Updated
