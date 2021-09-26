2 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $459,000

One level open floor plan with beautifully landscaped yard and two master bedrooms. Situated on 2 lots for over 1 acre of land in Mariners Landing. New Amber Cherry kitchen cabinets, KitchenAid appliances, red oak hardwood floors, gorgeous walk in stoned floor shower, amazing pergola and beautiful decks. New AC/Heater with a 40 degree heater that automatically changes over to propane to insure lower costs and cozy warm nights in the winter. 2 car garage with an extra room for a workshop or extra storage. The professional landscaping includes palm trees and pond that is beautifully maintained. Great amenities including golf greens, pools, fitness center, tennis and much more.