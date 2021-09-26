 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $459,000

2 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $459,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $459,000

One level open floor plan with beautifully landscaped yard and two master bedrooms. Situated on 2 lots for over 1 acre of land in Mariners Landing. New Amber Cherry kitchen cabinets, KitchenAid appliances, red oak hardwood floors, gorgeous walk in stoned floor shower, amazing pergola and beautiful decks. New AC/Heater with a 40 degree heater that automatically changes over to propane to insure lower costs and cozy warm nights in the winter. 2 car garage with an extra room for a workshop or extra storage. The professional landscaping includes palm trees and pond that is beautifully maintained. Great amenities including golf greens, pools, fitness center, tennis and much more.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics