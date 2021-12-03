2 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $549,000

Waterfront cottage on gently sloping, almost flat .6 acre wooded lot with boat dock andconcrete boat ramp in beautiful CraddockCreek section of Smith Mountain Lake! 100'waterfrontage. 720 square foot cottage withscreened porch and open deck with hot tub!Excellent rental history. 2 bedroom 1 and1/2 bath (property has a newer 3-bedroomgravity septic system). Private well withfiltration system. New roof in 2015. Achance to own a bit of history on this beautiful lake, built in 1970. Very near Smith Mountain State Park - easy walk or bike ride to the park entrance. Canoe conveys as does most of the furnishings! Bring your fishing gear and enjoy the serenity of this wide, beautiful cove. Western exposure. Ridgecrest Subdivision with private roads and Road Maintenance.