 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $549,000

2 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $549,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $549,000

Waterfront cottage on gently sloping, almost flat .6 acre wooded lot with boat dock andconcrete boat ramp in beautiful CraddockCreek section of Smith Mountain Lake! 100'waterfrontage. 720 square foot cottage withscreened porch and open deck with hot tub!Excellent rental history. 2 bedroom 1 and1/2 bath (property has a newer 3-bedroomgravity septic system). Private well withfiltration system. New roof in 2015. Achance to own a bit of history on this beautiful lake, built in 1970. Very near Smith Mountain State Park - easy walk or bike ride to the park entrance. Canoe conveys as does most of the furnishings! Bring your fishing gear and enjoy the serenity of this wide, beautiful cove. Western exposure. Ridgecrest Subdivision with private roads and Road Maintenance.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Blessed by giving
Local News

Blessed by giving

Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) students, parents and staff recently gave of their time, talents and resources for the school’s Heritage Proj…

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $198,981

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $198,981

  • Updated

This two story open floor plan 4 bedroom 2 bath home is amazing and move in ready. This home was completely renovated and features a huge 22 x…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics