 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $64,500

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $64,500

Great location for this updated cottage home. Updates include electric (exterior & interior), breaker box, kitchen appliances, kitchen cabinets and counter tops, electric heat pump, roof, front door and storm door, drain pipe to public sewer. Hardwood floors throughout; however, floating floor applied over hardwood in kitchen and bathroom. Henry County Public Schools: Albert Harris Elementary, Martinsville Middle School, Martinsville High School.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BFMS ON THE DIAMOND

BFMS ON THE DIAMOND

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's baseball team falls to Northside Middle School, 10-5, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School contest, the 2022 se…

BFMS softball opens season with win

ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s softball team opened its season last Thursday with a 10-2 victory over Roanoke Valley Middle School …