2 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $169,900

  • Updated
The BEST things in life come in small packages! COMPLETELY RENOVATED! LAKE ACCESS! NO HOA! SML AIRPORT ACCESS! UNDER $170,000! This adorable unicorn makes a cozy home, a perfect weekend lake retreat, or a smart investment as an Airbnb! Relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings from the wrap-around deck, watch the planes take off or land, or head to the community dock for loads of lake fun! The level lot is perfect for outdoor games or a garden area. Recreational vehicles go under the deck, and there is tons of room for storage in the DRY, full-sized crawl space!

