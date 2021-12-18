Welcome to Mayberry Hills community in Moneta. Your well maintained highly sought after 1600 sq ft one level living patio home awaits you. It's all about convenience. No exterior maintenance and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and an athletic club. Medical facilities, post office, grocery store, banks, and library within very short driving distance. The floor plan is perfect with open kitchen and great room and walk in pantry. Granite countertops and black/stainless steel appliances add beauty to the kitchen. Spacious master bedroom has bath and walk in closet. $3,000 water system installed as an extra bonus.
2 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $294,900
