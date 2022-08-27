Moneta's newest traditional neighborhood development gives you the opportunity to experience ''a slice of simple life.'' The nearby amenities are literally within walking distance, saving you time and creating a sense of community that you'll enjoy year-round. Take a brief stroll to the library; enjoy your workout at the Moneta Athletic Club; peruse the shops in Downtown Moneta, then join family and friends in one of several restaurants. Smith Mountain Lake is just a few minutes' drive away, making lake fun of all kinds an easy option. Enjoy quiet evenings on your private patio. The master bedroom offers a large sitting room. Actual home similar to photo.
2 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $359,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yet another longtime Rocky Mount small business is closing its doors. After 36 years, Carter’s Fine Jewelers and Gifts is going out of business.
Two popular community yard sales are coming together this weekend. Resurrection Catholic Church’s Joyous Junque and Trinity Ecumenical Parish’…
JOE BARATY PHOTO
Members of a tight-knit Smith Mountain Lake neighborhood may have driven away newcomers over private road maintenance concerns.
A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team opened its 2022 season at home Monday with a 2-0 victory over Roanoke Valley Middle School D…
BASSETT—Franklin County opens its 2022 football campaign against one of the seven opponents the Eagles face this season that advanced to post-…
A recently-approved resort project in Franklin County’s Union Hall District hopes to breathe new life into Penn Hall Manor.
Thomas "T.J." Robertson, who was off duty at the time of the riots at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of six crimes.