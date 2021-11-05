Totally Move in condition!!! End Unit with amazing cove and main channel views! Covered Boat Slip. Owner spared no expense in updating all new LVP flooring on all 3 levels and wood stairs. Iron Pickets added. All new toilets and vanities upstairs. Removed walls and added barn doors. kitchen has been upgraded with island bar, granite, backsplash, white painted cabinets, stainless appliances. Freshly painted. Opened the sunroom and removed wall to extend living space and view of water. Wrap deck with private steps to ground level and lake. Upstairs offers 2 private suites with private baths and master bedroom has deck overlooking lake. Rock fireplace with electric logs, One car garage. Lower level is excellent for guests with den overlooking lake and patio and a barn door closes off another sleeping area and private full bath and laundry room. Upgraded lighting, and nest thermostat added. "Decorated as a 3 Bedroom."
2 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $519,900
